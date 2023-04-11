230412-N-SK738-2018 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (April 12, 2023) Cmdr. Shaun Kennedy, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 chaplain, delivers the invocation at a chief petty officer’s birthday celebration aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 12, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 05:25 Photo ID: 7737735 VIRIN: 230412-N-SK738-2018 Resolution: 3447x4826 Size: 946.85 KB Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 31 of 31], by SA Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.