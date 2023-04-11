230412-N-SK738-2014 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (April 12, 2023) Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 Command Master Chief Claude Henderson, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), gives opening remarks at a chief petty officer’s birthday celebration, April 12, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 05:25 Photo ID: 7737734 VIRIN: 230412-N-SK738-2014 Resolution: 3629x5080 Size: 821.75 KB Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 31 of 31], by SA Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.