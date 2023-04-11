USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Transits Strait of Gibraltar

230412-N-OX847-1274 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (April 12, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) observe the Rock of Gibraltar from the navigation bridge as the ship sails through the Strait of Gibraltar, April 12, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

