USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Transits Strait of Gibraltar

230412-N-OX847-1161 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (April 12, 2023) Ensign Jacob Mohler, left, and Operations Specialist 1st Class John Murray, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), man the ship’s radar as the ship sails through the Strait of Gibraltar, April 12, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

