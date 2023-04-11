Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Transits the Straight of Gibraltar [Image 17 of 31]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Transits the Straight of Gibraltar

    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Wagner 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230412-N-MW880-1248 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (April 12, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) transits the Strait of Gibraltar, April 12, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 05:25
    Photo ID: 7737731
    VIRIN: 230412-N-MW880-1248
    Resolution: 6084x4056
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR
    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Transits the Straight of Gibraltar [Image 31 of 31], by PO3 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Deployment
    CSG10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

