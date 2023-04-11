230412-N-MW880-1198 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (April 12, 2023) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) transits the Strait of Gibraltar, April 12, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner)

VIRIN: 230412-N-MW880-1198
This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Transits Strait of Gibraltar [Image 31 of 31], by PO3 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.