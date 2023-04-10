Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees Tour USS Jefferson City [Image 4 of 4]

    Seabees Tour USS Jefferson City

    GUAM

    11.04.2022

    Photo by Lt. Eric Uhden 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 cross the brow of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), at U.S. Naval Base Guam, Nov. 4. Jefferson City is one of multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 15 which is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

