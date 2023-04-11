Seabees Tour USS Jefferson City

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 4, 2022) Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Joshua Bekes and Equipment Operator 1st Class Randy Davis, U.S. Navy Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 tour the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), at U.S. Naval Base Guam, Nov. 4. Jefferson City is one of multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 15 which is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

