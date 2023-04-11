NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 tour the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), at U.S. Naval Base Guam, Nov. 4. Jefferson City is one of multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 15 which is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 02:38 Photo ID: 7737559 VIRIN: 221104-N-DI326-1001 Resolution: 6926x4947 Size: 1.87 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seabees Tour USS Jefferson City [Image 4 of 4], by LT Eric Uhden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.