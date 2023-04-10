35th CSSB Soldiers volunteer for clean-up at Yatoyama Park

Soldiers assigned to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, along with local volunteers and park staff, worked together for about two hours April 12 to beautify Yatoyama Park, located near Camp Zama.

