    35th CSSB Soldiers volunteer for clean-up at Yatoyama Park [Image 3 of 4]

    35th CSSB Soldiers volunteer for clean-up at Yatoyama Park

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to the 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, along with local volunteers and park staff, worked together for about two hours April 12 to beautify Yatoyama Park, located near Camp Zama.

    Japan
    35th CSSB
    Camp Zama
    volunteerism

