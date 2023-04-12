Medevac Training , Osoppo 12 April 2023

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Charlie Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct Medevac traing at Osoppo training area in Udine,Italy, April 12, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Graigg Faggionato)

