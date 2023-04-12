Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medevac Training, Osoppo 12 April 2023 [Image 3 of 11]

    Medevac Training, Osoppo 12 April 2023

    OSOPPO, ITALY

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Graigg Faggionato 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Charlie Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct Medevac traing at Osoppo training area in Udine,Italy, April 12, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Graigg Faggionato)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 23:17
    Photo ID: 7737313
    VIRIN: 230412-A-KP807-0142
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 14.62 MB
    Location: OSOPPO, IT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medevac Training, Osoppo 12 April 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

