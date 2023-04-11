SAN DIEGO (April 12, 2023) – U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Dillon Narro, from Caldwell, Texas, tests a self-contained breathing apparatus charging station during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 12, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 22:26
|Photo ID:
|7737270
|VIRIN:
|230412-N-FK754-1024
|Resolution:
|4324x6479
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Eduardo Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
