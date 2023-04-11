Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eduardo Torres 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (April 12, 2023) – U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Lorrine J. Rickett, from Virginia Beach, Va., helps Sailors don firefighting equipment during a general quarters drill in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 12, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eduardo A. Torres)

