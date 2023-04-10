Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (April 10, 2023) – U.S. Sailors simulate extinguishing a fire during damage control training on an aircraft elevator aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 10, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McClintock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 22:06
    Photo ID: 7737262
    VIRIN: 230410-N-PH587-1058
    Resolution: 2419x2953
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    TAGS

    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy

