SAN DIEGO (April 10, 2023) – U.S. Sailors simulate extinguishing a fire during damage control training on an aircraft elevator aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 10, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently pier side at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, to complete maintenance and to conduct training and certifications in preparation for upcoming at-sea evolutions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Chase McClintock)

