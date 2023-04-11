TECOM Fittest Instructor Competition Displacement

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Xavier Abreu, an ammunition technician at The Basic School, carries a 45-pound bar during the running portion of the “Displacement” event while participating in the first Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 12, 2023. The “Displacement” event tests these Marines strength, and endurance, pushing them to their breaking point. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0