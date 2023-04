TECOM Fittest Instructor Competition Displacement

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christopher J. Martin, an instructor with Marine Combatant Dive Detachment, Marine Aviation Training Support Group 21, Panama City, Florida, finishes running the “Displacement” event while participating in the first Training and Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 12, 2023. The “Displacement” event tests these Marines strength, and endurance, pushing them to their breaking point. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

