    TECOM Fittest Instructor Competition Gas Can [Image 7 of 14]

    TECOM Fittest Instructor Competition Gas Can

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Xavier Abreu, an ammunition technician at The Basic School, runs with ammo cans during the “Gas Can” event while participating in the first Training Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 12, 2023.The “Gas Can” event is a non-stop combat fitness test designed to push even the fittest Marines to their limit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 21:27
    Marine Corps
    Quantico
    TECOM
    Butler Stadium
    MCBQ
    Fittest Instructor Competition

