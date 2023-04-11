TECOM Fittest Instructor Competition Gas Can

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joseph Einhorn, an instructor with Marine Aviation Training, Pensacola, Florida, conducts ammo can lifts as part of the “Gas Can” event while participating in the first Training Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 12, 2023. The “Gas Can” event is a non-stop combat fitness test designed to push even the fittest Marines to their limit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

