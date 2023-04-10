Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Month of the Military Child Proclamation [Image 5 of 5]

    Month of the Military Child Proclamation

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Attendees of the Stafford County School Board meeting take a group photo after the signing of the Month of the Military Child Proclamation in Stafford, Virginia, April 11, 2023. April is designated as Month of the Military Child, which highlights the important role military children play in the Armed Forces community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 20:52
    Photo ID: 7737213
    VIRIN: 230411-M-QU980-1081
    Resolution: 8192x4676
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child Proclamation [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Month of the Military Child Proclamation
    Month of the Military Child Proclamation
    Month of the Military Child Proclamation
    Month of the Military Child Proclamation
    Month of the Military Child Proclamation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Month of the Military Child
    Quantico
    Proclamation
    Stafford County
    Colonel Brooks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT