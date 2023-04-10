Attendees of the Stafford County School Board meeting take a group photo after the signing of the Month of the Military Child Proclamation in Stafford, Virginia, April 11, 2023. April is designated as Month of the Military Child, which highlights the important role military children play in the Armed Forces community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2023 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 20:52 Photo ID: 7737213 VIRIN: 230411-M-QU980-1081 Resolution: 8192x4676 Size: 1.76 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Month of the Military Child Proclamation [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.