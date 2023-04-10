Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli OC Spray [Image 12 of 15]

    USS Tripoli OC Spray

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230407-N-CM110-1235 SAN DIEGO (April 7, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class Paul Salame, from Detroit, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) applies a mechanical advantage control hold during a non-lethal weapons certification April 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 19:02
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    amphib
    USS
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Tripoli

