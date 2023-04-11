230407-N-CM110-1190 SAN DIEGO (April 7, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class Paul Salame, from Detroit, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) participates in a non-lethal weapons certification April 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod)
|04.07.2023
|04.12.2023 19:02
|7737127
|230407-N-CM110-1190
|4851x3234
|687.07 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|0
|0
This work, USS Tripoli OC Spray [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
