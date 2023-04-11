USS Tripoli OC Spray

230407-N-CM110-1172 SAN DIEGO (April 7, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 1st Class Paul Salame, from Detroit, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) is sprayed with oleoresin capsicum during a non-lethal weapons certification April 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maci Sternod)

