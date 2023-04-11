TECOM Fittest Instructor Competition Gas Can

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Davis L. Brummett, a Combat Instructor with Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-West, Camp Pendleton, California, conducts ammo can lifts as part of the “Gas Can” event during the first Training Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 12, 2023. The “Gas Can” event is a non-stop combat fitness test designed to push even the fittest Marines to their limit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes)

