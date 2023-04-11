Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TECOM Fittest Instructor Competition Gas Can [Image 4 of 5]

    TECOM Fittest Instructor Competition Gas Can

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.1681

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Davis L. Brummett, a Combat Instructor with Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-West, Camp Pendleton, California, conducts ammo can lifts as part of the “Gas Can” event during the first Training Education Command Fittest Instructor Competition on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, April 12, 2023. The “Gas Can” event is a non-stop combat fitness test designed to push even the fittest Marines to their limit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick Reyes)

    Date Taken: 09.29.1681
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 20:05
    Photo ID: 7737120
    VIRIN: 230412-M-ER001-1308
    Resolution: 2358x2948
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 
    This work, TECOM Fittest Instructor Competition Gas Can [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Erick Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Quantico
    MCBQ
    FFI
    Fittest Instructor Competition

