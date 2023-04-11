Children in the front row cover their ears at the Point Mugu Air Show March 17 in California as the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, do a fly over in F/18 Super Hornets jets. About 205,000 civilians, volunteers and military personnel attended across the three-day event that featured numerous aerial flight demonstrations. The last air show at Point Mugu was in 2015. (U.S. Navy Photo by Dana Rene White/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 16:54
|Photo ID:
|7736911
|VIRIN:
|230318-N-HH412-763
|Resolution:
|3061x2000
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|OXNARD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Point Mugu Air Show 2023, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
