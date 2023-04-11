Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Point Mugu Air Show 2023

    Point Mugu Air Show 2023

    OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Children in the front row cover their ears at the Point Mugu Air Show March 17 in California as the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, do a fly over in F/18 Super Hornets jets. About 205,000 civilians, volunteers and military personnel attended across the three-day event that featured numerous aerial flight demonstrations. The last air show at Point Mugu was in 2015. (U.S. Navy Photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Location: OXNARD, CA, US 
    Point Mugu
    Air Show
    Navy
    NBVC
    NSWC PHD
    flight demos

