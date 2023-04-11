Children in the front row cover their ears at the Point Mugu Air Show March 17 in California as the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, do a fly over in F/18 Super Hornets jets. About 205,000 civilians, volunteers and military personnel attended across the three-day event that featured numerous aerial flight demonstrations. The last air show at Point Mugu was in 2015. (U.S. Navy Photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

Date Taken: 03.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 Location: OXNARD, CA, US This work, Point Mugu Air Show 2023, by Dana Rene White