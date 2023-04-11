Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Point Mugu Air Show 2023

    OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    A pilot with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, makes a minimum radius turn at the 2023 Air Show at Point Mugu March 18-19 at Naval Base Ventura County in California. High speed and high humidity in the air caused water vapor to condense over the jet’s wings where the air pressure was lower. (U.S. Navy Photo by Dana Rene White/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 16:40
    VIRIN: 230318-N-HH412-782
    Location: OXNARD, CA, US 
    Point Mugu
    Air Show
    Navy
    Blue Angels
    NBVC
    NSWC PHD

