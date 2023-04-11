A pilot with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, makes a minimum radius turn at the 2023 Air Show at Point Mugu March 18-19 at Naval Base Ventura County in California. High speed and high humidity in the air caused water vapor to condense over the jet’s wings where the air pressure was lower. (U.S. Navy Photo by Dana Rene White/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 16:40
|Photo ID:
|7736886
|VIRIN:
|230318-N-HH412-782
|Resolution:
|2000x2574
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|OXNARD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Point Mugu Air Show 2023, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
