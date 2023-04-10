Let's give Staff Sgt. Cedrick Neal, Jr. from the 81st Security Forces Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Neal took charge of police services, confinement and crime prevention programs for the 81st SFS from Sept. 2022 - March 2023. During this time he attended the U.S. Navy Confinement Course, which helped him overhaul the confinement program by creating duty position evaluations and coordinating the transfer of inmates to a new facility, resolving a 5 year Prison Rape Elimination Act write-up. His expertise used for training controllers quarterly was pivotal to the organization driving the wing traffic enforcement plan, creating a safer environment by cutting overall traffic infractions by 10%. Additionally, Neal spearheaded the unit's Police Services program by developing force protection plans for 13 base events, generating 21 81st SFS teams, TCPs and security booths for over 5,000 personnel. Furthermore, Neal implemented a $100,000 redesign to modernize the primary and alternate Base Defense Operations Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

