    Team Dover Celebrates the Month of the Military Child

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Ellis Dickson, son of Staff Sgt. Jacob Dickson, 436th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, poses with Boots at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 11, 2023. Each year, the Department of Defense joins national, state and local government, schools, military-serving organizations, companies and private citizens in celebrating the estimated 1.6 million military children who face many challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents' service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Dover Celebrates the Month of the Military Child, by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Month of the Military Child
    Team Dover

