Team Dover Celebrates the Month of the Military Child

Ellis Dickson, son of Staff Sgt. Jacob Dickson, 436th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, poses with Boots at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 11, 2023. Each year, the Department of Defense joins national, state and local government, schools, military-serving organizations, companies and private citizens in celebrating the estimated 1.6 million military children who face many challenges and unique experiences as a result of their parents' service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

