    138th Fighter Wing hosts Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino, the adjutant general for Oklahoma and state leadership for a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month discussion panel event. [Image 2 of 3]

    138th Fighter Wing hosts Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino, the adjutant general for Oklahoma and state leadership for a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month discussion panel event.

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.28.1536

    Photo by Master Sgt. Craig Michael 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino, the adjutant general for Oklahoma, welcomes 138th Fighter Wing and state leadership to a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month discussion panel event, April 12, 2023, at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. This SAAPM event equips and empowers our leaders by creating an opportunity to discuss the complexities of sexual assault and respond to the needs of their members while simultaneously maintaining mission effectiveness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.1536
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 14:53
    Photo ID: 7736730
    VIRIN: 230412-Z-UN332-1002
    Resolution: 6176x4411
    Size: 25.69 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 138th Fighter Wing hosts Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino, the adjutant general for Oklahoma and state leadership for a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month discussion panel event. [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Craig Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    The Adjutant General of Oklahoma
    SAAPM
    #GoANG
    #138FW
    Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino

