    Fort McCoy observes four April monthly observances with proclamation signings by installation leaders [Image 28 of 28]

    Fort McCoy observes four April monthly observances with proclamation signings by installation leaders

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Tonya Townsell 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy leaders sign April awareness month proclamations March 30, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center during a special ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. The proclamations signed during this event included for Sexual Harassment and Assault Prevention and Awareness Month and Alcohol Awareness and Prevention Month. Proclamations also were later signed to observe Autism Awareness Month and Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month as well. The Fort McCoy Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Prevention (SHARP) team, Family Advocacy Program, Exceptional Family Member Program, and Army Substance Abuse Program coordinated this effort to bring the awareness to the monthly observances. (U.S. Army Photo by Tonya Townsell/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 15:02
    Photo ID: 7736707
    VIRIN: 230330-A-A4608-958
    Resolution: 4221x2815
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy observes four April monthly observances with proclamation signings by installation leaders [Image 28 of 28], by Tonya Townsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    April observances
    proclamation signings
    Fort McCoy Garrison and installation leadership

