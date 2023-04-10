Fort McCoy observes four April monthly observances with proclamation signings by installation leaders

Fort McCoy leaders who signed April awareness month proclamations stop for a photo March 30, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center during a special ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. The proclamations signed during this event included for Sexual Harassment and Assault Prevention and Awareness Month and Alcohol Awareness and Prevention Month. Proclamations also were later signed to observe Autism Awareness Month and Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month as well. The Fort McCoy Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Prevention (SHARP) team, Family Advocacy Program, Exceptional Family Member Program, and Army Substance Abuse Program coordinated this effort to bring the awareness to the monthly observances. (U.S. Army Photo by Tonya Townsell/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

