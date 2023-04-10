Information Warfare graphic created as an accompanying image to support a Story on Information Warfare, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 12, 20223. This graphic was created as a TASK to support the Public Affairs functions. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 13:04
|Photo ID:
|7736509
|VIRIN:
|230412-F-ML705-0001
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Information Warfare Image Composition, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT