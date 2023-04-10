Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska UH-60 Blackhawks depart for wildfire response support [Image 3 of 3]

    Nebraska UH-60 Blackhawks depart for wildfire response support

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers take off in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from the Army Aviation Support Facility in Lincoln, Nebraska, April 12, 2023, headed to Cherry County, Nebraska, to help local first responders and emergency managers battle ongoing wildfires. This was one of two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters sent to battle multiple wildfires throughout the state that morning. The second helicopter went to Jefferson County, Nebraska. In total, 32 Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen - aviation and ground crews - were called to support wildfire response as of 10:00 a.m. April 12, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 12:15
    Photo ID: 7736474
    VIRIN: 230412-Z-QR920-0013
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.34 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

