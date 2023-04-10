Nebraska UH-60 Blackhawks depart for wildfire response support

Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers take off in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from the Army Aviation Support Facility in Lincoln, Nebraska, April 12, 2023, headed to Cherry County, Nebraska, to help local first responders and emergency managers battle ongoing wildfires. This was one of two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters sent to battle multiple wildfires throughout the state that morning. The second helicopter went to Jefferson County, Nebraska. In total, 32 Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen - aviation and ground crews - were called to support wildfire response as of 10:00 a.m. April 12, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

