    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 11, 2023) – Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Benjiman Glenn, from Stafford, Virginia, paints the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the South China Sea, April 11. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 10:33
    Photo ID: 7736143
    VIRIN: 230411-N-UA460-0627
    Resolution: 4480x6224
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South China Sea
    DESRON 15
    Milius
    CTF 71

