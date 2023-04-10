SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 11, 2023) – Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Benjiman Glenn, from Stafford, Virginia, paints the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the South China Sea, April 11. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 10:33
|Photo ID:
|7736143
|VIRIN:
|230411-N-UA460-0627
|Resolution:
|4480x6224
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
