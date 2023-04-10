U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, practices the demonstration profile at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 26, 2023. The F-16C Fighting Falcon is a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of generating air-to-air and air-to-surface combat airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 09:02
|Photo ID:
|7735907
|VIRIN:
|230126-F-VV695-1197
|Resolution:
|1541x1101
|Size:
|54.95 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Demonstration Team practices over Shaw [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS
