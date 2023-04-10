Viper Demonstration Team practices over Shaw

U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, practices the demonstration profile at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 26, 2023. The team showcases the combat capabilities of the F-16C Fighting Falcon to public audiences across the nation in an effort to generate enthusiasm and interest in military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

