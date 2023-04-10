Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, practices the demonstration profile at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 26, 2023. The team showcases the combat capabilities of the F-16C Fighting Falcon to public audiences across the nation in an effort to generate enthusiasm and interest in military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    This work, Viper Demonstration Team practices over Shaw [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw Air Force Base
    Airpower
    F-16C Fighting Falcon
    Viper Demonstration Team

