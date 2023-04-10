U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, practices the demonstration profile at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 26, 2023. The Viper Demonstration Team showcases the capabilities of the F-16C Fighting Falcon, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of generating air-to-air and air-to-surface combat airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 09:02
|Photo ID:
|7735904
|VIRIN:
|230126-F-VV695-1514
|Resolution:
|3298x2356
|Size:
|195.85 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Demonstration Team practices over Shaw [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
