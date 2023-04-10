U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, practices the demonstration profile at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 26, 2023. The Viper Demonstration Team showcases the capabilities of the F-16C Fighting Falcon, a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of generating air-to-air and air-to-surface combat airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 09:02 Photo ID: 7735904 VIRIN: 230126-F-VV695-1514 Resolution: 3298x2356 Size: 195.85 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Viper Demonstration Team practices over Shaw [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.