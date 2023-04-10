Viper Demonstration Team practices over Shaw

U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, practices the demonstration profile at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 26, 2023. The team performs engaging aerial demonstrations with music and gravitas in an effort to inspire enthusiasm and support for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US