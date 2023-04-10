Team Shaw takes on Red Flag

A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 79th Fighter Generation Squadron prepares to marshal a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon for takeoff at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 8, 2023. Pilots assigned to the U.S. Air Force 20th Fighter Wing departed for training exercise Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 to maintain combat readiness alongside joint partners and ensure combat capabilities anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

Date Taken: 03.08.2023
Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US