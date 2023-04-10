A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 79th Fighter Generation Squadron prepares to marshal a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon for takeoff at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 8, 2023. Pilots assigned to the U.S. Air Force 20th Fighter Wing departed for training exercise Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 to maintain combat readiness alongside joint partners and ensure combat capabilities anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 08:51
|Photo ID:
|7735895
|VIRIN:
|230308-F-VV695-1043
|Resolution:
|5759x3839
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Shaw takes on Red Flag [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
