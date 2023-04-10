Team Shaw takes on Red Flag

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Emily Reesing, 79th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, prepares a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon for takeoff at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 8, 2023. The fighter generation squadrons assigned to the U.S. Air Force 20th Maintenance Group provide vital support to wing flight operations and ensure the operational readiness of the F-16 Fighting Falcons participating in exercise Red Flag-Nellis 23-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

