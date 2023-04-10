Team Shaw takes on Red Flag

Chocks are removed from the tires of the U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon signaling to the pilot that the aircraft is ready for action at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 8, 2023. Airmen assigned to the U.S. Air Force 20th Maintenance Group play a critical role in the operational and combat capabilities of the 20th Fighter Wing’s aircraft and ensure their fitness to perform in the large-scale joint exercise Red Flag-Nellis 23-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

