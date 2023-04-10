Team Shaw takes on Red Flag

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua “Jaws” Epley, 79th Fighter Squadron pilot, performs pre-flight checks before taking off at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 8, 2023. Training exercise Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 integrates and strengthens the interoperability of air forces and airframes from around the world, ensuring combat airpower is delivered in defense of the United States and its allies anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

