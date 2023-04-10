Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Shaw takes on Red Flag [Image 3 of 8]

    Team Shaw takes on Red Flag

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to 79th Fighter Squadron crosses the red line onto the runway before taking off at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 8, 2023. Pilots assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing departed for exercise Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 to participate in an advanced, innovative training environment featuring air forces and airframes from around the world to further develop their interoperability and combat skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 08:51
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    This work, Team Shaw takes on Red Flag [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw Air Force Base
    20th Fighter Wing
    F-16C FIghting Falcon
    Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    Neliis Air Force Base

