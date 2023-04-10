Team Shaw takes on Red Flag

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to 79th Fighter Squadron crosses the red line onto the runway before taking off at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 8, 2023. Pilots assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing departed for exercise Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 to participate in an advanced, innovative training environment featuring air forces and airframes from around the world to further develop their interoperability and combat skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

