U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcons assigned to the U.S. Air Force 20th Fighter Wing (FW) taxi down the runway before heading to Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 8, 2023. Exercise RF-N 23-2 hosted aircraft from the 20th FW to participate in a challenging and dynamic training environment, allowing pilots to further sharpen their combat capabilities in defense of the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.12.2023 08:51 Photo ID: 7735889 VIRIN: 230308-F-VV695-1423 Resolution: 4873x3249 Size: 350.52 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Shaw takes on Red Flag [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.