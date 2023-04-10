Team Shaw takes on Red Flag

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing (FW) departs for exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 after erupting from the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 8, 2023. 20th FW pilots departed for exercise RFN 23-2 to participate in dynamic, realistic combat simulations ensuring their ability to provide combat airpower in defense of the United States and its allies and fortify their reputation as the premiere suppression of enemy air defense fighter wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

