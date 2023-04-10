Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Shaw takes on Red Flag [Image 1 of 8]

    Team Shaw takes on Red Flag

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing (FW) departs for exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 after erupting from the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 8, 2023. 20th FW pilots departed for exercise RFN 23-2 to participate in dynamic, realistic combat simulations ensuring their ability to provide combat airpower in defense of the United States and its allies and fortify their reputation as the premiere suppression of enemy air defense fighter wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    Shaw Air Force Base
    20th Fighter Wing
    F-16C FIghting Falcon
    Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
    Neliis Air Force Base

