National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week Proclamation Signing at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 11, 2023) Emergency Management Dispatcher Eleni Papadakis, Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay NSA Souda Bay and Emergency Management Officer Michael Tyburski hold up a National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week Proclamation signed by Klug on April 11, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

