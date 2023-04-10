Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week Proclamation Signing at NSA Souda Bay [Image 3 of 4]

    National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week Proclamation Signing at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 11, 2023) Emergency Management Dispatcher Eleni Papadakis, Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay NSA Souda Bay and Emergency Management Officer Michael Tyburski hold up a National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week Proclamation signed by Klug on April 11, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 08:46
    Photo ID: 7735886
    VIRIN: 230411-N-EM691-1029
    Resolution: 4705x3132
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week Proclamation Signing at NSA Souda Bay [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week Proclamation Signing at NSA Souda Bay
    National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week Proclamation Signing at NSA Souda Bay
    National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week Proclamation Signing at NSA Souda Bay
    National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week Proclamation Signing at NSA Souda Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT