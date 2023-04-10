Nathan Wesolek, safety inspector, Area Support Group - Kuwait stands as Col. Martin Wohlgemuth, commander, ASG-K, lauds his efforts, Camp Arifjan, April 6, 2023. Wesolek receives the Civilian Service Achievement Medal for performing exemplary service to the unit and Camp Arifjan in reestablishing the facility inspection program.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 06:49
|Photo ID:
|7735812
|VIRIN:
|230406-A-FM739-380
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.77 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DA Civilian receives Achievement Medal, April, 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT