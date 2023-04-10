Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airlifter of the Week: Gina Hutchins-Inman [Image 2 of 2]

    Airlifter of the Week: Gina Hutchins-Inman

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Gina Hutchins-Inman, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist, shows her coin after being recognized as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2023. Hutchins-Inman works as the editor of the Kaiserslautern American newspaper. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 03:46
    Photo ID: 7735578
    VIRIN: 230406-F-ER993-0030
    Resolution: 7107x4850
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airlifter of the Week: Gina Hutchins-Inman [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airlifter of the Week: Gina Hutchins-Inman
    Airlifter of the Week: Gina Hutchins-Inman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travel
    Team Ramstein
    86AW
    AOTW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT