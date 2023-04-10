Gina Hutchins-Inman, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist, shows her coin after being recognized as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 6, 2023. Hutchins-Inman works as the editor of the Kaiserslautern American newspaper. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 03:46
|Photo ID:
|7735578
|VIRIN:
|230406-F-ER993-0030
|Resolution:
|7107x4850
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airlifter of the Week: Gina Hutchins-Inman [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
